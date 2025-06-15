Guess Who The Punk Rock Father Is!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Happy Father's Day! Is there anything more badass than having a drummer for a dad?

Now, can you guess which dad is sipping on his coffee?

This drummer is best known for his distinct punk-rock style ... being married to a Kardashian ... and having a daughter who is an aspiring musical artist.

He may be sipping a coffee above -- but when he has drum sticks in his hands, he's selling out shows, performing at Coachella, and even playing piano. Y'know ... All The Small Things.