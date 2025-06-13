Guess Who This Lil' Guitar Player Turned Into!
Guess Who This Lil' Guitar Player Turned Into!
Published
Before this sweet kid -- born and raised in Venice, California -- turned into an actor, he was just building sandcastles on the beach and playing his guitar in his blue pajamas -- dreaming of being a star one day ...
While he's best known for starring on Disney musical films, he also led the supernatural teen series "School Spirits." This sexy zombie was partnered with Whitney Carson on "Dancing With the Stars."
Need one more clue? Gen Z TikTok-ers are gushing over his performance on the off-Broadway show "Little Shop of Horrors."