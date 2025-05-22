Guess Who This Mini Musician Turned Into!

Before this cute kiddo with his red scarf around his neck turned into an American musician, he was just rockin' his striped tee, growing up with a father who was a jazz musician, and runnin' around California with his 5 siblings.

He started singing at just 5 years old, and one of his childhood friends is fellow musician Mike Dirnt. He plays the guitar, sings, and writes songs. Before fame, he worked at Domino's Pizza. In 1989, he and his band released their first album, "1000 Hours."