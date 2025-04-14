Cort on 'iCarly' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Daniel Booko was 27 years old when he played Cort -- the clumsy and good-looking intern for iCarly -- on Nickelodeon's sitcom "iCarly" back in 2011.

Daniel Booko was part of an ensemble cast including Miranda Cosgrove as the kind teenager who loves her friends, family and her web show, Carly, Jennette McCurdy as Carly's sarcastic bestie, Sam, who's a tad lazy and Nathan Kress as the show's camera operator and straight-A student, Freddie.