Dom On 'Entourage' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Domenick Lombardozzi was 30 years old when he first started playing Dom -- the manipulative childhood friend of Vincent Chase using him and his 'entourage' to get out of trouble -- on HBO's "Entourage" back in 2006.

The show starred Adrian Grenier as the handsome A-list actor, Vincent Chase, Kevin Connolly as Vincent Chase's best friend and manager, Eric Murphy, Kevin Dillon as the actor who harps on his past acting career, Johnny Drama and Jerry Ferrara as the pudgy friend whose charm becomes his ultimate swag-tactic, Turtle.