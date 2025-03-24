Guess Who This Lil' Tot Turned Into!

Before this glammed-up girl with beads, bows and ponytails turned into a super star and a pop princess, she was just goin' ham with the costume jewelry ... and dancin' up a storm when she was just 6 years old ...

She first emerged on the scene when she became the first Canadian finalist on the competition show "So You Think You Can Dance." Her dance moves are always going viral -- most recently with her song "Revolving Door."