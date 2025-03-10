Guess Who This Lil' Pig Tail Girlie Turned into!
Guess Who This Lil' Pig Tail Girlie Turned Into!
Published
Before this cool Chicago kid turned into a hosting machine and a YouTube queen, she was just shoveling the snow in the suburbs of Chicago and having snowball fights with her two brothers.
In 2014, she moved to sunny Los Angeles and started hosting Teen Vogue's YouTube channel. She loved being in front of the camera so much she started dabbling in acting -- making her debut in "I Love My Dad" in 2022.
Her followers often lean on her for fashion tips, beauty routines and workouts ... Her famous BF wrote this song about her: "Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa."