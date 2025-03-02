Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

Smooshed inside this cheeky chick and altered pic is a first-time Oscar-nominated actress. Given the following clues, see if you've got the pop culture skills to win this scrambled-up star!

Don't be fooled by her age 'cuz she sure knows how to strip down to her bikini and tease her social media fans with a thirst trap. She also went full throttle in one of her films -- showin' off her toned bod in nothin' but lingerie and fur.