Guess Who This Mini Motor Biker Turned Into!

Before this lil' girl sittin' on her dad's bike was a beauty queen and an actress, she was just throwin' on her mama's sunnies, and growing up in India before moving to the Unites States when she was 13 years old.

Ain't no denying this gal's gorgeous looks ... she was crowned Miss World in the early 2000s ... You may have watched her in a movie with Rebel Wilson, and when she's not hustling in Hollywood, she's lovin' on her daughter ...