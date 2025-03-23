Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

Concealed within this big-eyed Hollywood babe, is a movie star who was born in the early 2000s. Given the clues, do you think you've got the pop culture knowledge to score the unknown triple threat?

You may not know she dances, but her moves to Chappell Roan's music are "H-O-T-T-O-G-O!," and she's also taken her talents to the Broadway stage for her role as Juliet. Her latest movie came out earlier this weekend, also starring Gal Gadot.

And for the grand finale: she was named after Rachel Green from the TV series "Friends."