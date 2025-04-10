Alex Rogan in 'The Last Starfighter' 'Memba Him?

American actor Lance Guest was in his early 20s when he became known for playing the trailer park teen turned space badass, Alex Rogan, in the 1984 sci-fi film "The Last Starfighter."

Lance soared through space with many greats including Dan O'Herlihy as the friendly reptilian Navigator and Alex's mentor, Grig, Robert Preston as the charming con-man who disguises himself as an alien, Centauri, and Catherine Mary Stewart as Alex's girlfriend who was raised by her Granny, Maggie.