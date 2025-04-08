Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Julie Thurber In 'Pumpkin' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Marisa Coughlan was in her late 20s when she played Julie -- the judgmental sorority leader trying to have a perfect image -- in the rom-com film "Pumpkin" back in 2002.

Joining Marisa in the film included Hank Harris as the disabled young man who instantly falls in love with Carolyn, Pumpkin, Christina Ricci as Julie's caring and sensitive sorority sister striving for her sorority to be Sorority of the Year, Carolyn and Samuel Ball as Carolyn's good looking boyfriend, Kent.

Coughlan's other notable movies include "Teaching Mrs. Tingle," "Super Troopers" and "Freddy Got Fingered."

Guess what she looks like now!

