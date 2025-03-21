Nina on '3rd Rock From the Sun' 'Memba Her?!

American actress and singer Simbi Khali was in her mid-20s when she first started playing Nina -- the level-headed and sarcastic earthling ... and Dick and Mary's administrative assistant -- in the '90s sci-fi comedy "3rd Rock From the Sun."

Simbi was part of an ensemble cast including Kristen Johnston as the fierce and independent lieutenant and security officer, Sally, French Stewart as the silly transmitter aiming to gain respect from his teammates, Harry and John Lithgow as the obnoxious physics professor at Pendelton State University, Dick.