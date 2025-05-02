Guess Who This Lil' Blond Boy Turned Into!
Before this cute blonde kiddo was on a hit television show, he was just playing on his pig farm in Kansas, performing at children's birthday parties dressed as a clown, and heading off to Kansas City University, where he joined the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
You may've never known it, but he made his film debut in "Almost Famous" with Kate Hudson, and later earned his stripes acting on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation."
Outside of his mega-successful movie and TV career ... he was in one of Weird Al Yankovic's music videos, as well as Pharrell's "Happy."