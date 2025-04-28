Guess Who This Chillaxin' Kid Turned Into!

Before this cute kiddo -- sprawled out on the living room floor -- was bustin' out his dopest moves on the dance floor, he was just dancing at age 7, and growing up in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

He's definitely known from "Dancing with the Stars" ... In 2015, he made his 'DWTS' debut as a background dancer, and made his entrance as a pro a couple years later. His celebrity dance partners included Alexis Renn and Jessie James Decker.