Guess Who This Lil' Cutie Pie Turned Into!
Guess Who This Lil' Cutie Pie Turned Into!
Published
Before this lil' baby girl turned into a shining star in Hollywood, she was just memorizing her lines as a child actor, auditioning for "The Lion King" at age 9 and growing up in Harvey, Illinois.
She has an older sister and younger twin siblings, and being that she started singing in the choir at just 5 years old, you can bet on this gal to bust out her superb vocal chops. ... She's acted in countless movies including "Joyful Noise," "Pimp" and "Hustlers" with Cardi B.
Her popular song, "Giants," has nearly 169 million streams on Spotify.