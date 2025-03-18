Guess Who This Lil' Cutie Pie Turned Into!

Before this lil' baby girl turned into a shining star in Hollywood, she was just memorizing her lines as a child actor, auditioning for "The Lion King" at age 9 and growing up in Harvey, Illinois.

She has an older sister and younger twin siblings, and being that she started singing in the choir at just 5 years old, you can bet on this gal to bust out her superb vocal chops. ... She's acted in countless movies including "Joyful Noise," "Pimp" and "Hustlers" with Cardi B.