Kyndra and Cami on 'Laguna Beach' 'Memba Them?!

Former reality TV stars Kyndra Mayo and Cami Edwards were seniors in high school when they became known for being the popular besties -- planning and throwing ragers at their luxurious Orange County homes -- on the hit MTV reality show "Laguna Beach" back in 2006.

Kyndra and Cami brought the drama and followed the footsteps of the OG's, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, and were joined by Tessa Keller, Cameron Brinkman and Lexie Contursi.