Jesse Hall in 'The Mighty Ducks' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Brandon Adams was just a preteen when he was cast to play Jesse Hall -- the quick stickin' forward and sarcastic hockey player -- in the humorous 1992 hockey movie, "The Mighty Ducks."

Adams was part of quite the gnarly crew including Emilio Estevez as the former hockey star turned coach, Gordon, Joshua Jackson as the heart and soul of the hockey team, Charlie and Vincent LaRusso as the rich player with skills, Adam.