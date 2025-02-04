Guess Who This Happy Baby Girl Turned Into!
Guess Who This Happy Baby Girl Turned Into!
Published
Before this happy girl with a smile sweet as can be was throwing on her bodice and whippin' out her sword, she was just growing up in Israel, wowing everyone with her looks and being crowned Miss Israel.
Before her acting days, she joined the Israeli army for a couple of years and with her knowledge of weapons, she booked a supporting role in "Fast and Furious." Perhaps she's most known for being a wonderful woman!
When she's not hustling and bustling in Hollywood, she's a loving mother to her kiddos.