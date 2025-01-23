Guess Who This Lil' Disney Princess Turned Into!

Before this sweetie pie in her Minnie Mouse tee was runnin' up and down the field, she was just smiling ear-to-ear with Snow White and playing ball with her siblings in Burlington, Vermont.

As a child she played softball, basketball and hockey but her ultimate chosen sport is Rugby ... She represented the United States of America at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games as well as the 2024 Paris Olympics ... And she currently plays for the Bristol Bears.