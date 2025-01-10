Guess Who This Star Student Turned Into!

Before this cool kid snackin' away turned into a movie star, he was just runnin' around the concrete jungle as a youngster, rockin' his graduation cap, and admiring Heath Ledger as the joker in "The Dark Knight."

He's definitely got smarts: He grew up speaking French and was accepted to LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.

He landed a lead role in "Bones and All," and he's definitely had a "Hatful of Dreams" and those dreams are coming true!