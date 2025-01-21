Babes In Sweatpants ... Guess Who

We're in the depths of January, and TBH, all we wanna do is hibernate -- while still looking fabulous, of course. Luckily, the stars are showing us how to master that cozy life balance.

Peep our gallery, 'cause Stassie Karanikolaou, Saweetie, and Avani are all getting their sweat on -- and we’ve got a whole crew of other hotties rocking sweats and looking fab doing it.

Go ahead and try to guess who these babes in sweatpants are before you dive into the gallery. Go on, take a wild guess -- who’s the comfy queen kicking it with her dog?

The person above is all about showing off those toned abs -- even on a chill day off.

Done guessing? Need more eye candy? We’ve got a whole gallery of hotties snuggled up in bed -- just when you thought things couldn’t get cozier!