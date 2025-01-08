Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

National Bubble Bath Day ... Stars Soaking Up The Suds!!!

National Bubble Bath Day ... Stars Soaking Up The Suds!!!

Stars Taking Bubble Baths
It's National Bubble Bath Day and Hollywood is getting in on the action ... by climbing in the tub!!!

Ricky Martin, Jack Black, Karin Jinsui and the Clermont twins are a sampling of the celebs getting some R&R with a little hot water and some suds ... and they all look hot.

Reality TV star Harry Jowsey is having some fun in the tub ... rocking a bubble beard.

Yeah, he's too hot to handle ... in the tub or out.

Take it from Sonja Morgan, the best way to unwind from a long, hard day of being a 'Real Housewife' ... a bubble bath, of course.

