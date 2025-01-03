Cameron Brink Stuns In Birthday Recap, Bubbly and Bubble Baths!

WNBA star Cameron Brink pulled out all the stops for her combined New Year's and birthday bash ... enjoying the finer things in life -- delicious sushi, champagne and a bubble bath overlooking the ocean!!

The Los Angeles Sparks' No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft shared a recap of her festivities on Thursday ... showing her rocking a shiny black dress as she welcomed 2025 with her friends.

Brink -- whose birthday falls on New Year's Eve -- also had some special time with her fiancé, Ben Felter ... and it appears he treated her to some flowers, fresh fruit and booze on her special day.

Brink shared several shots from her gathering at the Little Beach House in Malibu ... a members-only club that sits right on the Pacific.

The festivities also included a cake ... which had a fiery candle on top of it.

"New year, new knee & 23 🥂✨," the hooper said alongside the visuals.

Of course, it was quite the up-and-down year for Brink -- her rookie season was cut short after she tore her ACL in June, which forced her out of the Paris Olympics.

She did have some massive highlights, too -- getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend in front of the Eiffel Tower and landing a spot in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.