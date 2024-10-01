WNBA Star Cameron Brink Engaged To Boyfriend Ben Felter

Congrats are in order for WNBA star Cameron Brink -- the L.A. Sparks rookie just announced she's going to get married!!

The ballin' beauty shared the big news on Monday ... posting several pics of her longtime boyfriend, Ben Felter, getting on one knee and popping the question in front of the Eiffel Tower during their recent trip to Paris.

Naturally ... she said, "Yes in every lifetime 🤍♾️."

Brink and Felter -- two former Stanford standouts -- have been together for years ... and they certainly make for one extremely attractive, athletic and tall couple.

It's fantastic news for the pair ... but not everyone is happy with the move, as Brink has become quite the celebrity crush for some fans since making it to the pros.

The news had some boys down bad on social media ... but they'll just have to get over it.

The 22-year-old is in the middle of recovery after tearing her ACL in June ... but in this case, love is the best medicine.