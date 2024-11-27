S.J. Tuohy in "The Blind Side" 'Memba Him?!
S.J. Tuohy In 'The Blind Side' 'Memba Him?!
American actor Jae Head was just a pre-teen when he landed the role of S.J. Tuohy -- the friendly and funny son of Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy -- in the 2009 feel-good film, "The Blind Side."
Joining Jae at the Thanksgiving table was Sandra Bullock as the feisty, 'get errr done' wife and mama, Leigh Anne, Tim McGraw as the laid-back dad and football coach at Briarcrest Christian Academy, Sean and Lily Collins as the smart teenage daughter and loving sister, Collins.
Actor Quinton Aaron played the role of NFL star Michael Oher.