Aaron in 'Wet Hot American Summer' 'Memba Him?!

Former actor Gideon Jacobs was just 11 years old when he played Aaron -- the smart young camper who gives Gail, played by Molly Shannon, advice about men -- in 2001's satirical comedy, "Wet Hot American Summer."

In addition to acting alongside Molly Shannon, Jacobs shared the big screen with Michael Showalter as the cheesy comedian from the Catskills, Alan, Paul Rudd as the cool counselor at Camp Firewood, Andy, and Amy Poehler as the choreographer for the camp's talent show, Susie.