Baby Tyler in 'The Hangover' 'Memba Him?!

Movie actor Grant Holmquist was only 6 months old when he played Tyler aka Carlos -- the adorable baby found by a group of bachelors -- in the 2009 Las Vegas party movie "The Hangover."

Grant was looked after by a bunch of degenerates, played by Bradley Cooper as the sexy school teacher, Phil, Zach Galifianakis as the immature yet highly intelligent Blackjack player, Alan and Ed Helms as the wimpy member of the Wolfpack, Stu.

Fun fact: Grant was used in more than half of the baby Tyler scenes, with his twin sister and eight other babies playing the remainder.