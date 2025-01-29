Guess Who This Lil' Hockey Player Turned Into!

Before this lil' ice hockey dude reppin' his "Mighty Ducks" jersey turned into a banker and TV personality, he was just bravin' the cold in Buffalo, New York and rooting for the Buffalo Bills.

This guy is one hot business man who offers insight and personal views on his podcast, "Trading Secrets." He even brings on popular reality stars like Tyler Cameron and Gia Giudice.

He's a 2x best-selling author and wrote the book "The Restart Roadmap: Rewire and Reset Your Career."