Meal Prep Must-Haves: Recipes, Containers and More!

Meal prepping has quickly become a game-changer for busy individuals looking to stay on top of their nutrition and save time.

Whether you're a fitness fanatic ... a busy professional ... or just someone who wants to simplify their weekly meals, Amazon offers a wide range of meal prepping products that make it easier than ever to plan, store, and enjoy healthy meals throughout the week.

From stylish containers to all-in-one prep kits, these must-have items are transforming kitchens everywhere.

Get back on track with these Glass Food Storage Containers with Airtight Lids.

Featuring a secure 4-hinge locking mechanism, these containers keep food fresh and prevent leaks. With 9 versatile sizes and a stackable design, they maximize storage space and are perfect for meal prepping.

These containers are microwave, oven, and freezer safe (without lids) and help with portion control, making them ideal for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and saving time on meal preparation.

M MCIRCO 10-Pack, 22 Oz Glass Meal Prep Containers are just the thing for organizing and storing your meals.

Each 22oz container features a single compartment and airtight, snap-lock lids with silicone seals, ensuring your food stays fresh longer without leaks. Made from premium borosilicate glass, these containers are microwave, oven, and freezer safe, offering versatility for meal prep.

Their stackable design saves space in your kitchen and helps keep things organized. Ideal for prepping, storing, and reheating meals with ease.

"These containers are an excellent size for weekly meal prep. They have solid construction, an easy-seal top, and glass construction that can be put in the oven, microwave, or fridge. They are the perfect size for a meal to take to work or to heat up after a long day," one satisfied customer wrote.

Find the right meals for your 2025 goals with the Make It Easy: A Healthy Meal Prep and Menu Planning Guide.

Make It Easy is a New York Times bestseller by Danielle Walker, offering 125 gluten-free, grain-free, and paleo recipes along with 15 weeks of menu plans, grocery lists, and meal prep tips.

This practical guide helps streamline meal planning with recipes tailored to different "prepper personas," making it easy to cook in bulk or create quick, flavorful meals.

One five-star reviewer called this cookbook just the thing for busy people, writing, "I love Danielle and have all of her cookbooks! You don't have to follow a special diet to use it. You can improve your health though if you do decide to use it! It's so convenient for busy people to have a week of meals and shopping all planned for them! It's a great idea and I'm loving it!"

Hit your fitness goals with the KitchenAid KQ909 Dual Platform Digital Kitchen and Food Scale.

With two platforms, it offers a maximum capacity of 11lb x 0.1oz and 16oz x 0.001oz for different types of ingredients. Its durable stainless steel surfaces are easy to clean and resist stains and odors.

The dual backlit LCD readout displays weights for both platforms simultaneously, while the Tare function helps zero out weights between additions. Powered by 3 AAA batteries, it’s perfect for cooking and baking.

"No more guessing the weight of ingredients when recipes call for specific measurements. This scale is incredibly accurate and easy to use, making cooking and baking a breeze," one satisfied customer wrote. "The dual platform design is convenient for measuring different amounts, and the digital display is clear and easy to read."

This Precision Vacuum Sealer Machine will allow you to keep your prepped foods fresh for longer.

The POTANE VS2690 Precision Vacuum Sealer keeps food fresher for longer and helps save money with its powerful brushless motor and enhanced heating wires. Featuring 8 easy presets and smart control, it offers 4 operation modes to vacuum seal various food types with precision.

The sloping top design prevents juice loss when sealing meats and ensures maximum bag use. ETL certified for safety, this reliable vacuum sealer comes with a 2-year return guarantee and a 5-year warranty, prioritizing both quality and performance.

"Well packaged. Light-weight. Easy to follow, detailed instructions with great tips. Worked exactly as expected on first use for hard cheese, brown sugar, and moist fish," one five-star reviewer wrote. "This is my first vacuum sealer purchase and I'm convinced it will see a lot of use."

Bentgo Prep 60-Piece Meal Prep Kit is your one-stop-shop for meal prepping.

The Prep 60-Piece Meal Prep Kit is the ultimate solution for organized and convenient meal prepping. This set includes 10 one-compartment, 10 two-compartment, and 10 three-compartment trays, all with custom-fit lids to keep your meals fresh.

Each container has embossed volume measurements, taking the guesswork out of portion control. Microwave and dishwasher safe, these BPA-free containers make reheating and cleaning a breeze.

Plus, Bentgo's support of Feed the Children adds a purpose to your purchase.

"These containers are very durable and make meal preparation easier. I love the fact that it came in pretty colors and different storage capacities. I would definitely recommend this product," one satisfied customer wrote.

The Crock-Pot 6 Quart Cook & Carry Programmable Slow Cooker makes all-in-one meals easy to prep, with a 6-quart capacity that serves 7-plus people or multiple meals.

Its programmable digital timer allows for precise cooking times from 30 minutes to 20 hours. The locking lid and gasket ensure a secure, mess-free transport, while the cooker is safe for use in the oven (up to 400 degrees) and microwave.

Energy-efficient and durable, this slow cooker is ideal for stress-free, delicious meals on the go.

"This crock pot is a keeper," one five-star reviewer wrote. "It has a warming feature that is a great thing to use if family members don't make it home in time for main meal. Great if you have teenagers! Highly recommend!"

Crock-Pot 20-Ounce Electric Lunch Box allows you to keep your meal warm wherever you go.

The Crock-Pot 20-Ounce Electric Lunch Box is the perfect portable solution for warming individual meals.

Its 20-oz. size is ideal for personal portions, and the detachable cord ensures clutter-free storage. The seal & store lid prevents spills during transport, while the modern-vintage design in Black Licorice adds style to your lunch routine.

"I'm an aircraft mechanic and I don't always get hot lunch meals at work. This ended that! Quality construction, awesome color, works awesome!," one satisfied customer wrote. "Very durable, doesn't leak soups, easy to transport."

The COSORI Air Fryer 9-in-1 allows you to roast, bake, fry and more.

The COSORI 9-in-1 Air Fryer with TurboBlaze Technology delivers crispy, juicy perfection with its powerful 3600 rpm fan and temperatures up to 450 degrees.

Its advanced airflow and precise temperature control ensure evenly cooked dishes with balanced texture, while the unique 5-fan speed system provides professional-grade versatility. The 6-quart square basket offers ample capacity for large family meals, and it operates quietly at under 53 dB.

"I've been using the Cosori Air Fryer for a few months now, and it has exceeded all my expectations! The sleek design and user-friendly interface make it a joy to use," one five-star reviewer wrote, adding that they're "in love" with this air fryer. "With its 12 preset cooking functions, I can easily air fry, roast, bake, and reheat my favorite foods with just a few taps on the digital display."

HONGBAKE Baking Set is your perfect baking companion for easy sheet pan recipes.

Made from 57% thicker carbon steel, these durable pans withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees, ensuring long-lasting use. The set includes three sizes (13"x9", 15"x10", 17.5"x12") perfect for everything from cookies to chicken.

Featuring a chemical-free, PFOA, BPA, and PTFE-free coating, these pans are easy to clean and resistant to scratching. Their elegant champagne gold design adds beauty to your kitchen.

"These are exactly what they are advertised for, they are great. I purposely burnt things to test them out. They are heavy, durable, aesthetically pleasing and do the job," one satisfied customer wrote." Easy to clean i am so glad i bought them and they are inexpensive for the quality."

This 20-Piece Measuring Cups and Spoons Set is a dream for meal prep mavens and includes everything you need for precise cooking and baking.

This set features 7 stainless steel measuring cups, 6 spoons, 3 liquid measuring cups, a leveler, conversion chart, and metal rings for easy storage.

Crafted from high-quality, rust-resistant stainless steel and BPA-free plastic with non-slip silicone handles, these tools are built to last. Stackable and dishwasher-safe (except plastic cups), they're easy to clean and organize.