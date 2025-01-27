Guess Who This Cute Toddler Turned Into!
Before this sweet little girl turned into an American actress, she was just getting serious about her dancing from the age of 3 years old, singing in the choir and roaming the hills of Anaheim, California with her older sister Shaylene.
She appeared on the soap opera "Days of Our Lives," "The OC" and then landed a role as one of the 'side chicks' on the iconic rom-com "13 Going On 30." She scored big playing the diva on "Pretty Little Liars" and then hit spring break with Selena Gomez.