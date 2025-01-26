Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

Hidden behind this funny-lookin' photo is someone from Indianapolis who was on "The Bachelor" franchise. Given the clues, can you handle this mashed-up pic and guess the celeb who's celebrating his 33rd birthday today?

Suit n' all, he may've looked prim and proper getting out of the limo for Becca Kufrin's season of "The Bachelorette", but that didn't stop him from gettin' dirty on the football field back in the day.

He had his own Netflix series which featured celebs, like Michael Sam and Gus Kenworthy, and this handsome fella added "father" to his long list of accomplishments last year.