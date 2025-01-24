Can You Guess The Waterfalling-Babe In These Soaked Snaps?

Can you guess which voluptuous model served up her biggest assets for these sizzling hot pics? Well, let me give you a few clues.

You may have seen this bikini babe on Instagram or on the catwalk or in a glossy magazine or even in a rap video.

This Georgia peach has strutted down the runway for some of the most famous brands in the world, namely Versace, Moschino and Fendi. She has also graced the covers of Vogue and Harper's Bazaar.

That's not all ... this irresistible babe has also made a splash in Hollywood, making her 2021 acting debut in the STARS series "Run The World."

And she's starred in the music video "Spin Bout U" by Drake and 21 Savage. What's next for this Atlanta sexpot? Who knows? Sky's the limit.

Question is though ... can you guess who she is?