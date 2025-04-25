Ron Johnson On 'A Different World' 'Memba Him?!
American actor Darryl M. Bell was in his early 20s when he first started playing Ron -- the flirty musician and Dwayne's popular roommate -- in the long-running college comedy "A Different World" back in 1987.
Joining Darryl in front of the cameras included Kadeem Hardison as the nerdy and flirty guy with flip-up shades, Dwayne Wayne, Jasmine Guy as the spoiled art buyer who eventually marries Dwayne, Whitley and Charnele Brown as Whitley's roommate who cozies up to Ron, Kimberly.
Bell is also known for playing Big Brother X-Ray in the 1988 Spike Lee film "School Daze."