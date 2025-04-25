Ron Johnson On 'A Different World' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Darryl M. Bell was in his early 20s when he first started playing Ron -- the flirty musician and Dwayne's popular roommate -- in the long-running college comedy "A Different World" back in 1987.

Joining Darryl in front of the cameras included Kadeem Hardison as the nerdy and flirty guy with flip-up shades, Dwayne Wayne, Jasmine Guy as the spoiled art buyer who eventually marries Dwayne, Whitley and Charnele Brown as Whitley's roommate who cozies up to Ron, Kimberly.