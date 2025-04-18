Caine in 'Menace II Society' 'Memba Him?!
Caine In 'Menace II Society' 'Memba Him?!
Published
American actor Tyrin Turner was 20 years old when he played Caine Lawson -- the young man struggling to leave his troubled past behind and move towards a better future -- in the 1993 South Central film "Menace II Society."
Turner shared the big screen with Larenz Tate as the brutal and callous gang member who doesn't hesitate to kill, O-Dog, Jada Pinkett Smith as Caine's resilient girlfriend, Ronnie and Samuel L. Jackson as the dangerous and destructive drug dealer, Tat.
Turner also played the principal character in Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation" back in 1989.