Caine in 'Menace II Society' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Tyrin Turner was 20 years old when he played Caine Lawson -- the young man struggling to leave his troubled past behind and move towards a better future -- in the 1993 South Central film "Menace II Society."

Turner shared the big screen with Larenz Tate as the brutal and callous gang member who doesn't hesitate to kill, O-Dog, Jada Pinkett Smith as Caine's resilient girlfriend, Ronnie and Samuel L. Jackson as the dangerous and destructive drug dealer, Tat.