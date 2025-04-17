Guess Who This Cute Baby Turned Into!

Before this precious baby girl turned into an American actress, she was just too cute in her little plaid dress, growin' up and walking around the East Village, and attending the Professional Performing Arts School in The Big Apple ...

At just 7 years old, she booked her first role playing Howard Stern's daughter in the movie "Private Parts" back in 1997. About a decade later, she landed on a popular television show with Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. In 2017, she found love with a "Bachelorette" contestant.