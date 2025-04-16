Aldys in 'Never Been Kissed' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Leelee Sobieski was 15 years old when she played Aldys -- the smart nerd and part of the "Denominators" math club -- in the star-packed romantic comedy "Never Been Kissed" back in 1999.

Leelee was part of an ensemble cast filled with Hollywood icons like Drew Barrymore as the undercover journalist playing a high school student seeking for her first kiss, Josie Gellar, Michael Vartan as the hot teacher who falls for Josie, Mr. Coulson and David Arquette as Josie's older brother who works at the tiki post office, Rob.