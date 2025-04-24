Guess Which Stagecoach Star This Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this buttoned-up kiddo was headlining Stagecoach Festival, he was just sportin' his spiffy tuxedo and purple bowtie, growing up in Nashville, Tennessee and admiring the music of Three 6 Mafia, Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson.

He started his music career by selling mixtapes out of his car. Slowly but surely he transitioned from rap music to country music. In 2024, he rang in the new year with a rockin' performance in New York City's Times Square.