Can You Guess the Hot Dad Bod?!

Father's Day is coming early at TMZ ... because we've got a fun little exercise for you here ... can you guess the celebs behind these super hot dad bods?!?

We've got singers, actors, athletes, comedians, rappers, Olympians, reality TV studs, Hollywood executives, models ... you name it!!!

Check out the gallery ... hot dad bods come in all shapes and sizes -- tattoos not always included. Yes, dad strength is a real thing folks, especially in Hollywood.

And, if that's not enough ... we've also got some hunks showing off their six-packs ... so try to guess the summer-ready abs.