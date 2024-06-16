Hollywood Celebrates Famous Dads on Father's Day

Grab those toolkits and ties, people ... it's Father's Day once again -- and, Hollywood knows how to highlight its dads, the famous ones and the ones who helped raise a future celeb.

Hollywood celebrities shared pictures with their own fathers or -- if they have kids themselves -- then pics of them with their little ones ... and, you can just feel all the fatherly love coming through social media.

Glen Powell and Mark Zuckerberg started off the festivities by highlighting their own dads -- with Zuck even humbling his billionaire persona to highlight his old man in a shirt that reads "Ed's Kid."

Kris Jenner shared a glimpse into the super blended Kardashian fam ... highlighting all the dads in their big ol' group.

Tom Brady not only shouted out his own dad, but also thanked his kids for making him father ... a G.O.A.T. Father's Day move.

Other celebs who posted in honor of the holiday ... Justin Timberlake, Henry Cavill -- who announced he's going to be a dad BTW -- Gwen Stefani, Jessica Alba, Brittany Mahomes, David Beckham, Hugh Jackman, Nick Cannon, John Legend and more.

Everyone celebrates the holiday differently though ... so see if you can match the hot celebrity dad bod to a famous face if that's what gives your holiday cheer!