Guess Whose Hot Mom Bod At 59 Years Old!

Can you guess which hot Hollywood mama put her beach bod on blast in this eye-popping photo? We'll tee up some clues, but then it's on you to score the sexy lady in question!

You would never know she's pushin' 60, because she's rockin' the heck out of this black and white bikini! She's starred in sitcoms like "Suddenly Susan" and "Lipstick Jungle."

Oh, and she's also a smarty pants: In the early '80s, she walked away from modeling to enroll at Princeton University.