Mose on 'The Office' 'Memba Him?!

Michael Schur was in his late 20s when he first started playing Mose -- Dwight's strange and awkward cousin with a sheltered lifestyle -- on the popular sitcom series "The Office" back in 2005.

Schur was joined by Rainn Wilson as the Special Projects Manager, Dwight K. Schrute, John Krasinski as the monogamous father-of-two, Jim Halpert ... and of course Ed Helms as the pitch-perfect boss, Andy "Nard-Dog" Bernard.