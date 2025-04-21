Kate Messner on Netflix's 'Everything Sucks!' 'Memba Her?!

Canadian actress Peyton Kennedy was a young teen when she first played Kate -- the shy sophomore at Boring High and A/V Club member -- on Netflix's drama "Everything Sucks" back in 2018.

Joining Kennedy included Sydney Sweeney as the jealous popular drama club student, Emaline, Jahi Di'Allo Winston -- also a member of the A/V Club -- who falls in love with Kate, Luke, and Rio Mangini as Luke's sarcastic and nerdy best friend, McQuaid.