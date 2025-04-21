Kate Messner on Netflix's 'Everything Sucks!' 'Memba Her?!
Kate Messner On Netflix's 'Everything Sucks!' 'Memba Her?!
Canadian actress Peyton Kennedy was a young teen when she first played Kate -- the shy sophomore at Boring High and A/V Club member -- on Netflix's drama "Everything Sucks" back in 2018.
Joining Kennedy included Sydney Sweeney as the jealous popular drama club student, Emaline, Jahi Di'Allo Winston -- also a member of the A/V Club -- who falls in love with Kate, Luke, and Rio Mangini as Luke's sarcastic and nerdy best friend, McQuaid.
You may also recall seeing Peyton on "Grey's Anatomy," "The Captive," "American Fable" and "Lavender."