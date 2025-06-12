Guess Who's Serving Purple Power in This Bikini Selfie?!

Can you guess which sexy lady put her toned physique on full display in this eye-popping shot? We'll get you goin' with a few clues, but then it's on you to guess who's serving up the purple power!!!

She's based in New York City, and she recently turned 34 years old. When she's not a gone girl traveling the world, she's just a simple city gal who enjoys walkin' her dog and sippin' on some coffee.