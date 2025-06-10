Jessica Baker in 'Cheaper by the Dozen' 'Memba Her!?
Jessica Baker In 'Cheaper By The Dozen' 'Memba Her?!
Published
American actress Liliana Mumy was only 9 years old when she first played Jessica Baker -- the intelligent twin sister who loves algebra and holds hands with her siblings Kim and Mark on the first day of school -- in the 2003 family/comedy film "Cheaper By The Dozen."
Mumy shared the big screen with Hollywood greats like Steve Martin as the funny dad and football coach, Tom Baker, Bonnie Hunt as the loving mother, Kate Baker and Hilary Duff as Jessica's older sister, who is into makeup and fashion, Lorraine Baker.
Liliana reprised her role for the sequel, "Cheaper by the Dozen 2" in 2005.