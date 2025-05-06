Guess Who This Lil' Superstar Turned Into!
Guess Who This Lil' Superstar Turned Into!
Published
Before this lil' girl showin' off her dress was puttin' out top bops on the radio, she was just hyping up the crowds as a cheerleader ... rackin' in straight A's on her report cards and dominating the spelling bee!
As a little kiddo, she was also a rockstar Girl Scout ... As an adult, she's put out some bangers as a solo artist ... and joined the Black Eyed Peas in 2002.
"How come every time you come around, my London London Bridge wanna go down like London London London?!"