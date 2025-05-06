Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess Who This Lil' Superstar Turned Into!

Published
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 10
Before this lil' girl showin' off her dress was puttin' out top bops on the radio, she was just hyping up the crowds as a cheerleader ... rackin' in straight A's on her report cards and dominating the spelling bee!

As a little kiddo, she was also a rockstar Girl Scout ... As an adult, she's put out some bangers as a solo artist ... and joined the Black Eyed Peas in 2002.

"How come every time you come around, my London London Bridge wanna go down like London London London?!"

Can you guess who she is?

