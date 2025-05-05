Steel in 'Juice' 'Memba Him?!

American film and television actor Jermaine Hopkins was 18 years old when he played Steel -- the friendly thieving sidekick who is murdered in an alley -- in the crime/thriller film "Juice" back in 1992.

Hopkins shared the big screen with Tupac Shakur as the insecure teen who murders Steel, Bishop, Omar Epps as the chill and aspiring DJ whose poor decisions lead to Bishop's death, Q, and Ernest Dickerson as the friend who wants to take charge and ignore Bishop's requests, Raheem.