Guess Who This Swaggy Kiddo Turned Into!

Guess Who This Swaggy Kid Turned Into!

Published
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 9
Before this girl wearing her hat backwards turned into an American singer, actress and model ... she was just daringly touching a cactus in Arizona ... but growing up in chilly Chicago, Illinois with her six brothers!

At just 15 years old, this go-getter moved to China to get her music career started -- eventually releasing her songs, "Every Day in Between" and "Uh Oh." She may be pretty like a daisy but you better watch out, because this superhero comes with a powerful shield!

Need one more clue? Her stage name is her father's first name!

Can you guess who she is?

