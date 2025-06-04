B*Witched 'Memba Them?!
Irish Girl Group B*Witched 'Memba Them?!
Published
Irish dance pop-girl group B*Witched -- made up of twin sisters Edele and Keavy Lynch ... and Lindsay Armaou and Sinéad O'Carroll -- shot to superstardom in the late '90s with songs like "C'est la Vie," "Rollercoaster" and "To You I Belong."
In addition to their songs reaching number one on the UK singles chart, their catchy tunes also thrived here in the States.
The ladies performed all over the world from 1997-2002 ... and reunited in 2013 for the ITV2 reality-documentary series "The Big Reunion."
"Say you will, say you won't, say you'll do what I don't, say you're true, say to me (say you will) ... C'est la vie!"