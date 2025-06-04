B*Witched 'Memba Them?!

Irish dance pop-girl group B*Witched -- made up of twin sisters Edele and Keavy Lynch ... and Lindsay Armaou and Sinéad O'Carroll -- shot to superstardom in the late '90s with songs like "C'est la Vie," "Rollercoaster" and "To You I Belong."

In addition to their songs reaching number one on the UK singles chart, their catchy tunes also thrived here in the States.

The ladies performed all over the world from 1997-2002 ... and reunited in 2013 for the ITV2 reality-documentary series "The Big Reunion."