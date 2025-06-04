Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

B*Witched 'Memba Them?!

Irish Girl Group B*Witched 'Memba Them?!

Published
'Memba Them?! -- Part 24
Launch Gallery
'memba Them?! Launch Gallery
Getty

Irish dance pop-girl group B*Witched -- made up of twin sisters Edele and Keavy Lynch ... and Lindsay Armaou and Sinéad O'Carroll -- shot to superstardom in the late '90s with songs like "C'est la Vie," "Rollercoaster" and "To You I Belong."

In addition to their songs reaching number one on the UK singles chart, their catchy tunes also thrived here in the States.

The ladies performed all over the world from 1997-2002 ... and reunited in 2013 for the ITV2 reality-documentary series "The Big Reunion."

"Say you will, say you won't, say you'll do what I don't, say you're true, say to me (say you will) ... C'est la vie!"

Guess what they look like now

related articles