The Time Singer Morris Day 'Memba Him?!

American musician and songwriter Morris Day -- and the funky frontman for the Minnesota music consortium, The Time -- was in his mid-20s when he shot to stardom with jams like "Jungle Love" in the '80s.

His charting single "Fishnet" reached number 23 on the Hot 100 chart, and with his popular bops, Day dabbled on the big screen -- playing himself in Prince's 1984 movie "Purple Rain" and "Graffiti Bridge" (1990).