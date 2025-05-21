The Time Singer Morris Day 'Memba Him?!
The Time Singer Morris Day 'Memba Him?!
Published
American musician and songwriter Morris Day -- and the funky frontman for the Minnesota music consortium, The Time -- was in his mid-20s when he shot to stardom with jams like "Jungle Love" in the '80s.
His charting single "Fishnet" reached number 23 on the Hot 100 chart, and with his popular bops, Day dabbled on the big screen -- playing himself in Prince's 1984 movie "Purple Rain" and "Graffiti Bridge" (1990).
As far as TV acting roles -- he was on NBC's sitcom series "227" with Marla Gibbs and ABC's "New Attitude" with Sheryl Lee Ralph.